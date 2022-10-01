Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on STRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.