Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.3 days.
Straumann Price Performance
Shares of SAUHF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Straumann Company Profile
