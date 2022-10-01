Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.34

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 294393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

