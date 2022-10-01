StockNews.com Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.00 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

