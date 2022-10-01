StockNews.com Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Shares of MU opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

