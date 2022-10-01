StockNews.com Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Hold

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. 468,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

