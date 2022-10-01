StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
