StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $755,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $796,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.