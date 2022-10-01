StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,761. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

