StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,761. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
