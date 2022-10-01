StockNews.com Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

