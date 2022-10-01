StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

TACT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

