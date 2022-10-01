Stifel Nicolaus Trims WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price to C$169.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.08.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

