Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.29 million and $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00166476 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

