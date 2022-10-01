Steem (STEEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.58 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00684000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012800 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007756 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,436,143 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
