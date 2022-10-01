Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $26.76 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00011930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010250 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,654,380 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

