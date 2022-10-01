Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 7,737,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

