STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STAG opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

