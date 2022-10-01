SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT Lowered to SEK 60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 66 to SEK 60 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading

