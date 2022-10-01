SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT Lowered to SEK 60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 66 to SEK 60 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.