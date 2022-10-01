Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
CXM stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
