Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.