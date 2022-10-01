Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004638 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.01621942 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

