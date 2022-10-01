Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNMSF opened at $30.15 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.