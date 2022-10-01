SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.84

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 182473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,180,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.