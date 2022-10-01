SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

