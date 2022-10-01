South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 251,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in South Plains Financial by 54.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 375.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 775,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SPFI remained flat at $27.56 during midday trading on Friday. 136,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $29.89.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

