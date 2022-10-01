Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 105.0% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.