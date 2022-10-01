Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 105.0% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
