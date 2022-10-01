SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 7%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 74,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 289,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

SOS Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Get SOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,044,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.