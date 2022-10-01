SORA Validator Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $5.77 million and $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,790,548 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

