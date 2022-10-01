SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,111.00

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $536,294.00 and approximately $13,111.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010827 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 127,957,897 coins and its circulating supply is 49,147,660 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.