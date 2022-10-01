Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 24946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,216 shares of company stock valued at $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares valued at $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Solid Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.