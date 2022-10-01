Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
SLNO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 36,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.78.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
