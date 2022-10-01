Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

SLNO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 36,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.78.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

