SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.80

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1591241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

