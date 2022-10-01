Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Huber Research lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

