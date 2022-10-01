Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Reaches $150,615.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $150,615.00 and approximately $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smoothy’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 13,249,163 coins. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

