SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 101,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 415,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of £24.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.55.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

