Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.33 and a 200-day moving average of $397.41.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
