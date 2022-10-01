Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

