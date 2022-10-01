Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.