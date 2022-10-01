Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $121,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

