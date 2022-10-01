SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $27.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,919 shares of company stock worth $456,222. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SI-BONE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

SIBN stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

