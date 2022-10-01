Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.25% of Perma-Pipe International worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.24. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

