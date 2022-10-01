Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

