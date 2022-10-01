Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

