Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.69% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

LOAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,849. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

