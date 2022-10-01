Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,077. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

