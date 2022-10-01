Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,313. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

