Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 671 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 22,266,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,317,396. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.