Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Increases By 43.1%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
WeCommerce Trading Down 2.6 %
WECMF opened at $1.46 on Friday. WeCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
About WeCommerce
WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeCommerce (WECMF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.