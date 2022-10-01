Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Increases By 43.1%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

WeCommerce Trading Down 2.6 %

WECMF opened at $1.46 on Friday. WeCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

