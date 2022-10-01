Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases By 21.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 3,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.