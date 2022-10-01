Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases By 21.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 3,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

