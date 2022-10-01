Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Expands By 66.2%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
GAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 319,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
