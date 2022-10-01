Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Declines By 26.5%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DXYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 65,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.98.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
