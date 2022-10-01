Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Declines By 20.0%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMIH remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

